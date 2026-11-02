Grinch Returns To Minneapolis Stage For Two Month Run
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A fan favorite opens for a two-month run at the Children's Theatre Company (CTC) in Minneapolis on Tuesday. Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas is playing at CTC for the 14th time.
Holiday Tradition Brings Families Back To See The Grinch Steal Christmas
The company originally commissioned and premiered the show in 1994 as well. Adam Qualls has been involved in the production six times and is playing Grandpa Who in this show. Qualls says the Grinch spans generations of fans at CTC:
"Another thing is to see kids, to see people that used to be in the show with us and now they're in college, or even out of college, and they're all grown up, and they've come to see us, and that's kind of wild."
Qualls says it is fun to see people who loved the Grinch as a kid now bringing their own kids to CTC to enjoy it.
Original Sets From 1994 Still Magic After Three Decades Of Performances
The show is based on the classic book, of course, and features music by Mel Mavin and is directed by Dean Holt. Qualls says all the historic sets really help tell the story:
"The sets are just magical. They go all the way back to that original show. I mean, there have been tweaks and improvements and stuff, but the design is all the same as it was all those years ago."
He says seeing CTC veteran Reed Sigmund's portrayal of the Grinch alone is worth the price of admission.
CTC will put on ten shows most weeks, but last year's run sold out, so you won't want to take too long to grab tickets. How the Grinch Stole Christmas runs from November 3rd through January 3rd at Children's Theatre Company.
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