MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A new Broadway-style show will make it's world premiere in Minnesota Tuesday night. Twelve Kinds of Ice glides onto the stage at the Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis and runs until November 22nd.

New Musical Explores Childhood Memories And Family Bonds Through Song

The play is based on the book by Ellen Bryan Obed and has all original songs and music. Katherine Fried plays Ellen and Young Ellen in the show and says it is a powerful coming-of-age story:

"It tackles different themes of loss and transition both in family and in nature. I really think it is a love letter to a father and the memories of childhood traditions, and I also think music in many ways acts as a character in the show as well."

The show only has two characters. John-Michael Zuerlein plays "dad" alongside Fried's Ellen.

Kaitlin Randolph and Children's Theatre Company Kaitlin Randolph and Children's Theatre Company

Fried Is Also New to CTC

Fried is also making her CTC premiere and says it is an honor to help bring the new show to life:

"I think it's just quite a pleasure to bring a new story like this to life for the first time and to get to imbue these different characters with whatever I have to bring to the table and my coworker has to bring to the table, so it's a real treat, and we're looking forward to sharing it in Seattle after this run as well."

Fried says she loves doing children's theatre because kids genuinely share all their emotions during a performance. Tickets for Twelve Kinds of Ice can be purchased on the Children's Theatre Company's website.

Katherine Fried, PHOTO courtesy of Children's Theatre Company Katherine Fried, PHOTO courtesy of Children's Theatre Company

Kaitlin Randolph and Children's Theatre Company Kaitlin Randolph and Children's Theatre Company

Kaitlin Randolph and Children's Theatre Company Kaitlin Randolph and Children's Theatre Company

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