MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You can celebrate winter by taking to the ice for a limited time in November. The Children's Theatre Company (CTC) has put in an indoor ice skating rink that will be open starting this weekend.

Theatre Company Opens Public Ice Rink To Kick Off Holiday Celebrations

The rink will be available for the public to use for free in the Bazinet Rehearsal Hall on CTC's fourth floor. The temporary rink is being put in to celebrate CTC's current production of the original musical Twelve Kinds of Ice, the return of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and the start of the holiday season.

READ MORE: New Broadway-style Show Premieres At Children’s Theatre Company Tuesday Night

The ice rink can have 10 to 15 skaters on it at a time in increments of around 30 minutes. People are encouraged to bring their own skates, but free skates can be borrowed on-site as well.

READ MORE: Grinch Returns To Minneapolis Stage For Two-Month Run

Advance registration is required to ensure skate time is available. The temporary ice rink will be up and running on select days from Friday through November 22nd. Check out the full schedule for the indoor ice rink below.

Kaitlin Randolph and Children's Theatre Company Kaitlin Randolph and Children's Theatre Company

Kaitlin RaKaitlin and Children's Theatre Company Kaitlin RaKaitlin and Children's Theatre Company

Kaitlin Randolph and Children's Theatre Company Kaitlin Randolph and Children's Theatre Company

Friday, November 6

4:30-6:30 PM

Saturday, November 7

8:30 AM- 2 PM

Sunday, November 8

8:30 AM- 2 PM

Thursday, November 12

4:30-6:30 PM

Friday, November 13

4:30-6:30 PM

Saturday, November 14

8:30 AM- 2:00 pm

Sunday, November 15

8:30 AM- 2:00 pm

Thursday, November 19

4:30-6:30 PM

Friday, November 20

4:30-6:30 PM

Saturday, November 21

8:30 AM- 2 PM

Sunday, November 22

8:30 AM- 2 PM

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