ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University Men's Basketball team will start the season ranked nationally.

The NCAA Division II preseason rankings have the Huskies ranked #22 in the country.

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Fellow Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference teams Minnesota State-Mankato and the University of Minnesota-Duluth are also mentioned in the poll. The Mavericks are ranked #9 in the nation, and the Bulldogs are receiving votes.

The NSIC preseason poll released earlier this month has Minnesota State-Mankato #1 in the conference, St. Cloud State #2, and the University of Minnesota-Duluth #3.

Read More: St. Cloud State Basketball Picked Second In NSIC Preseason Poll |

Senior forward Wyatt Hawks was named the South Division preseason Player of the Year, after a 2025-26 season where he was named NSIC Defensive Player of the Year.

The Huskies are the defending regular-season conference champions.

St. Cloud State has a preseason contest against St. John's University in Collegeville on Thursday at 6:00 p.m.

Regular Season opener

SCSU will kick off its season on November 9th at the University of Minnesota-Crookston. Their first five games will all be on the road.

Home opener

The Huskies' first game at Halenbeck Hall will be on November 24th. They'll be tested at home early in the season with rival Minnesota State-Mankato as their first home opponent.