ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Red Carpet Nightclub will welcome an up-and-coming Minnesota musician to the venue for the first time as part of its November lineup. Country singer Hailey James will hit the main stage on November 20th.

Midwest Country Award Winner Hailey James Performs Downtown St. Cloud Show

James hails from Cottage Grove and already has a large following. Red Carpet Co-Owner Hayley Foster says James is making waves at an early age:

"She's a six-time Midwest Country Music Award winner. She got the female vocalist of the year, songwriter of the year. She's got almost 100,000 followers on Facebook, so we're really excited for her to come in. I thought she kind has a, she kinda sounds like Carrie Underwood to me."

Foster says James' show is an 18-and-under event as well, so it is a chance for younger people to see her perform live.

St. Cloud Comedy Scene Growing With Adrian Washington's Red Carpet Series

The downtown St. Cloud will also welcome comedian Adrian Washington to the main stage on November 21st. It is the first of a series of shows for Washington at the Red Carpet, with additional shows on New Year's Eve, a Valentine's show on February 13th, March 13th, and April 17th.

Foster says the comedy scene is really growing in St. Cloud:

"We have open mic comedy here on Wednesdays. We've got as part of the Bold and Bright Fest coming up at the end of January, there's a comedy crawl that we're going to be a part of that as well so it's fun to see different acts hitting our main stage besides just music. We've got theater and comedy, so a little bit of something for everybody."

In addition to James and Washington, the Red Carpet's November line-up includes three performances of the original Rocky Horror stage show on November 5th, 6th, and 7th, the Linkin Park tribute band The Hybrid Theory on November 14th, and local reggae group I-Drops on November 25th.

Hailey James, PHOTO courtesy of the Red Carpet Nightclub Hailey James, PHOTO courtesy of the Red Carpet Nightclub

Adrian Washington, PHOTO courtsey of Red Carpet Nightclub Adrian Washington, PHOTO courtsey of Red Carpet Nightclub

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