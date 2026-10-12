ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A downtown St. Cloud venue will be hopping with entertainment for the month of October. The Red Carpet Nightclub and the Keller Bar have a wide range of entertainment scheduled for the month.

China Rider Brings Grateful Dead Tribute To Red Carpet This Weekend

The Grateful Dead tribute band China Rider is playing the main stage this weekend for a special day:

"That is that Cold Beers and Bob Weir's show, hoping that will be a big show for us on the 16th. Tickets will be available at the door that day, but we're excited for that show to remember the legendary Bob Weir and celebrate the Grateful Dead."

Co-owner Hayley Foster says China Rider has played the Red Carpet before and brings in a great crowd. The main stage also has the father and daughter duo Bullets and Butterflies playing on the 23rd.

The Venue Stages Rocky Horror Shows And Halloween Dance Parties Too

Plus, the venue will have two different Rocky Horror Picture Show performances and two Halloween events at the end of the month and into early November. Foster says the Rocky Horror Show kicking off November is not your typical performance:

"That's going to be a show done by Mirror Theater, so it's all on stage. The movie will not be playing, and I don't want to spoil any surprises, so, but that theater group is putting that on, and they've been practicing very hard and look forward to seeing it in full production."

Foster says the Rocky Horror Dance Party in the Keller Bar on October 23rd is actually a fundraiser to help Mirror Theatre put on the November show.

The Halloween night bash will feature live music by Childhood Trauma on the main stage, and Hello-We're Not Quite Gwar in the Keller Bar. Plus, there is an 18-and-over Halloween Dance Party on the main stage on October 29th.

Check out the painted murals of Downtown St. Cloud Gallery Credit: Jim Maurice, Townsquare Media St. Cloud

Humourous St. Cloud Sign For over two years, the sign outside the St. Cloud Vacuum and Sewing Center has been bringing smiles to drivers on Division Street. Check out some of the creative and funny signs that have been brightening the mood of St. Cloud.