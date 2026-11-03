District 742 Matched Every Teacher Who Applied Through Adopt A Classroom Program

District 742 Matched Every Teacher Who Applied Through Adopt A Classroom Program

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The District 742 Local Education & Activities Foundation has hit a significant milestone.

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Its annual Adopt a Classroom program was able to match every teacher who applied with a donor.

The 264 teachers received a combined $69,000 in classroom support this year.

Through Adopt a Classroom, donors contribute $250 or more to support a classroom in St. Cloud Area School District 742. One hundred percent of each donation goes directly to teachers, helping them buy materials, supplies, and educational experiences that enrich student learning.

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