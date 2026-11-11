St. Cloud State Lands Apollo Standout And Pair Of Australians
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State Men's Basketball team's recruiting class for next season includes a local athlete along with a pair of Australians.
The program announced four new athletes Wednesday on National Signing Day.
De'Anthony Sells is a 6'6" wing from St. Cloud Apollo High School. During his junior year, he averaged 20 points and nine rebounds, leading the Eagles to a 19-8 record. Sells will join his former high school teammate Azayah Washington at SCSU.
Nick Taylor is a 6'8" forward from Lanesboro. During his junior season, he averaged 22 points per game, leading the Burros to a 20-7 record.
Jack Smith is a 6'6" guard from Launceston, Tasmania, Australia. He represented Tasmania in the U20 National Championships last season, where he averaged 20.6 points per game.
Daniel Schultz is a 6'9" forward from Canberra, Australia. He will join fellow Aussies Kynan Phillipe, Bob Griechen, and Jack Smith next season at SCSU.
This year's team is off to a 1-0 start after winning a non-conference match-up on the road on Monday over fellow NSIC school the University of Minnesota-Crookston.
The Huskies are ranked #22 in the nation.
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