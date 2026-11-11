ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Sky Central Airport has updated its strategic goals. The St. Cloud Regional Airport Authority says it has updated its future objectives after making progress in several key areas.

Projects in the works

Construction began this year to reconstruct the general aviation apron, with completion slated for Spring 2027.

A new 20,000-gallon Jet-A tank will be added to the fuel farm in the spring.

Operations will also be enhanced by eliminating the displaced threshold on Runway 31, replacing its Instrument Landing System, and upgrading the blast pads, runway shoulders, marking, and edge lighting.

About $19 million in state and federal funding was awarded to the airport over the past few years to make these upgrades.

Improving passenger experiences

Inside the airport, a dedicated electronic device charging station has been installed in the waiting area, a private mothers' nursing room has been created in the terminal, and the terminal Wi-Fi network has been upgraded.

Two new restrooms will be constructed in the terminal waiting area by Fall 2027.

The terminal entrance road and parking lot are scheduled for a complete redesign in 2027, with construction in 2028.

Commercial flight options

The St. Cloud Regional Airport Authority says future air service initiatives will focus on increasing frequencies of the existing routes and adding new less-than-daily options.

The airport currently has nonstop commercial flights to Mesa, Arizona, and seasonal service to Punta Gorda, Florida, along with seasonal casino charter flight packages to Don Laughlin's Riverside Resort in Nevada.

Significant Improvements in recent years

The airport was officially rebranded as St. Cloud Sky Central Airport on September 30, 2025.

The establishment of paid parking in 2022 created a stronger financial foundation to help cover ongoing operational expenses.

It bolstered its emergency response capabilities in 2024 by buying a new firefighting vehicle.

The general aviation area added a new 10-unit heated T-hangar. They also added two corporate hangars to the north side of the airfield.

The airport strengthened its community presence in August 2026 by hosting the North Star Air Show.

The airport has also finalized a partnership with St. Cloud Technical & Community College to base its Aircraft Maintenance Technician Program, breaking ground in November for Fall 2027 classes.

About the Airport

On December 31, 2021, the City of St. Cloud transferred ownership and operational control of the St. Cloud Regional Airport (now St. Cloud Sky Central Airport) to the St. Cloud Regional Airport Authority. The airport authority is a joint entity created by Benton County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, and the City of St. Cloud.

A 2019 Minnesota Department of Transportation study found that the St. Cloud Sky Central Airport contributes about $49.2 million annually to the state and local economy, supporting 395 on-site and off-site jobs.

The airport also generates nearly $2 million in state and local taxes through aviation-related activity.