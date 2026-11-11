ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University Men's Hockey team will be wearing some special jerseys this weekend honoring our veterans.

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The Huskies are partnering with Kwik Trip to show appreciation for military personnel during Military Appreciation Weekend.

They'll be wearing special camouflage jerseys bought by Kwik Trip for both games of this weekend's series against #8/9 University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The jerseys will then be auctioned off online with bidding opening on Friday at 6:00 p.m. and closing on Sunday at 12:00 a.m.

The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, with the game on Saturday starting at 6:00 p.m.

The proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Minnesota Warriors Ice Hockey Program. They support United States Military personnel, including wounded or disabled veterans.

SCSU goes into the weekend with an overall record of 3-5-1 for the season.