Huskies Wear Camo Jerseys For Veterans This Weekend

Huskies Wear Camo Jerseys For Veterans This Weekend

National Hockey Center, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State University Men's Hockey team will be wearing some special jerseys this weekend honoring our veterans.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

The Huskies are partnering with Kwik Trip to show appreciation for military personnel during Military Appreciation Weekend.

They'll be wearing special camouflage jerseys bought by Kwik Trip for both games of this weekend's series against #8/9 University of Minnesota-Duluth.

The jerseys will then be auctioned off online with bidding opening on Friday at 6:00 p.m. and closing on Sunday at 12:00 a.m.

The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, with the game on Saturday starting at 6:00 p.m.

The proceeds from the auction will be donated to the Minnesota Warriors Ice Hockey Program. They support United States Military personnel, including wounded or disabled veterans.

SCSU goes into the weekend with an overall record of 3-5-1 for the season.

Top 13 Cities in Minnesota With the Most License Plate Reader Cameras

License plate readers (LPRs) are cameras that automatically capture license plate numbers and can flag vehicles for law enforcement purposes.

This list covers all cities in Minnesota which have 15 or more LPRs in use. Minnesota law requires agencies that use them to report to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which publishes the information, including location when disclosed. The data following is directly from the BCA as of October 2026, and does not include cameras mounted on patrol vehicles.

Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON