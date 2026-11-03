ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- About 700 people came together inside the Paramount Center Monday night to hear the vision for St. Cloud State University moving forward.

An inaugural stewardship gathering was held for students, faculty, alumni, and community members.

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The 26th president at SCSU, Gregory Tomso, says for too long the school was too slow to adjust to educational changes, but now he's more focused on taking responsibility for fixing the trend in declining enrollment.

The work I am doing now is strongly focused on student retention, making sure that every student who starts at St. Cloud State finishes at St. Cloud State. Right now, we're about average compared to other universities across the country, but we're still losing 25 to 30 percent. I'm not comfortable with average.

Headcount enrollment at St. Cloud State is down about 46 percent since its peak in 2010.

Read More: Minnesota State System Enrollment Holds Steady At 172,879 Students |

Tomso says Minnesota will have 11 percent fewer high school graduates over the next 10 years. Finding students at all stages of their lives will be the new focus, from traditional students and transfer students to adult learners going back to school to finish their degrees.

The truth is the number of high school students is declining, and it's going to continue to decline, so we have to do more to attract adult workers to our region. We just don't have enough children in Minnesota anymore to replace the workforce that's retiring. Central Minnesota is special in that we are actually predicted to be the fastest-growing region for employment of all the regions in Minnesota.

Tomso says Central Minnesota's population is expected to grow by 5.4 percent, while the labor force is projected to grow by 5.9 percent over the next decade. He says those numbers are what give him hope for the university.

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Part of Tomso's plan moving forward is to reconnect the campus to the Mississippi River and also bring activity and classrooms back to the campus center. Eliminating buildings that are no longer being used would save the university six dollars for every dollar spent to maintain them.

Community Advisory Board Created

About a year ago, a new community group was formed to help St. Cloud State University. Rick Bauerly is the co-chair of the 20-member Community Advisory Board. He says they meet quarterly.

Much of the work gets done in monthly committee meetings. We have six committees that are doing a lot of the work to help with enrollment, retention, athletics, and fundraising.

Bauerly announced Monday night at the inaugural stewardship gathering that the CAB has raised $7.5 million for the university over the past six months.

It's encouraging; some 40 people have come forward already. It is a reflection of the impact St. Cloud State has had over generations, on people, on organizations, on companies that are now reinvesting.

The money raised locally is in addition to the $10 million investment in St. Cloud State University that the Minnesota State System committed to last month.

Read More: St. Cloud State Receives $10M In System Funding Support [AUDIO] |

Bauerly says his company, Granite Partners, has nearly 200 Huskies as part of their team.

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There are over 135,000 St. Cloud State University alumni.

Dr. Ken Holmen from CentraCare is the other co-chair of the SCSU Community Advisory Committee. He says the university makes a big impact on the entire region.

Institutions like St. Cloud State touch everybody's life in one way or another, and it's important to call that out because it allows us to evaluate it and support it. It has touched our community for nearly 160 years.

Speakers included St. Cloud Technical & Community College President Lori Kloos and St. Cloud Area Schools Superintendent Laurie Putnam. They talked about the partnerships their institutions have formed with St. Cloud State.

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Another part of the program highlighted the Huskies athletics department.

At the end of the night, attendees were called to action to advocate, volunteer, and invest in St. Cloud State University.