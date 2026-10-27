ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- This is the last weekend of GREAT Theatre's production of Les Misérables on stage at the Paramount Center for the Arts in downtown St. Cloud.

Photo Credit: 919 Studio Photo Credit: 919 Studio

Les Misérables last weekend

Four performances remain: Thursday at 1:30 p.m., Friday at 7:00 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Tickets are limited for Friday and Sunday, with more available for Thursday and Saturday.

Photo Credit: 919 Studio Photo Credit: 919 Studio

A holiday classic is next up

GREAT Theatre's Executive Director Lacey Schirmers says rehearsals are well underway for their next production, "A Christmas Carol". The holiday classic has been around for a long time.

A Christmas Carol has been around for over 180 years, and there are hundreds of adaptations. The adaptation we have is written by a playwright; it's relatively new, just a few years old, so the playwright brings their own interpretation to it.

Schirmers says the annual holiday show is always a special one.

There are a lot of people for whom this is the one time of the year when they come to a show, or it's their very first time. It definitely is a time when there are a lot of new people in the audience, which we are thrilled about and love.

Schirmers says they had nearly 100 people audition for a role in the show. They've double cast six of the roles to give more actors an opportunity to get on stage.

She says, besides the audience enjoying the experience of live theater, the nonprofit is creating memories for the participants too.

It's about the performance piece of it and the talents they are sharing, but also about the community that is created as they are building a show together. We hear that the connections and the friendships that are made are a huge part of what draws people

Over 180 people auditioned for a role in Les Misérables.

Audition for a future show

If you want to be a part of a future GREAT Theatre production, they have auditions for Come From Away, Urinetown, Shrek the Musical, and Anon(ymous).

A Christmas Carol runs November 20th through December 6th with 10 performances. Discounted tickets are available on The Value Connection.