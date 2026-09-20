ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud State Volleyball head coach Chad Braegelmann earned his 500th career win on Saturday.

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The No. 10 Huskies (8-4 overall, 2-2 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference) swept Sioux Falls (4-8, 0-4 NSIC). SCSU took the match 25-11, 25-22 and 25-22.

He owns a 500-277 (.644) overall record, including a 215-106 (.670) mark in 10 seasons at SCSU.

The Huskies return home to play Minnesota State (3-9, 1-3 NSIC) on Thursday at 6 p.m. before traveling to play No. 5 Concordia-St. Paul (8-3, 3-1 NSIC) on Saturday at 2 p.m.