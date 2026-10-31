CLASS AAA AREA ST. CLOUD - WRESTLING PREVIEWS

SARTELL SABRES

Head Coach: Cody Olson

The Sabres will have back thirteen with a great deal of experience, including six section place winners and one state qualifier. This does include five All-Conference. They were 12-7 overall in duals and 4-4 in the CLC. Look for the Sabres to make a strong challenge for a top four spot in section 8AAA, possibly for a top two spot.

Their returning wrestlers include:

Jayce Gruber (10th) 1st Sec/4th State/43-6/AC

Noah Bartkowicz (9th) 3rd Sec./34-12/AC

Bodyn Molitor (9th) 5th Sec/24-21/AC

Carter Allen (11th) 6th Sec/22-16/AC

Jack McGrew (10th) 3rd Sec/18-21

Cael Linn (11th) 17-26

Rowan Stewart (10th) 16-27

Michel Kulu (12th) 16-15

Tyler Plumski (11th) 12-21

Own Winger (8th) 3-10

Keaton Salbrowski (10th) 3-4

Ashby Konla (8th) 3-5

Graduates:

Payton Allen 3rd Sec/32-9/AC

Michael Hamak 4th Sec/6th State/30-5

Noah Hoadley 4th Sec/14-17

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

Head Coach: Aaron Frederisken

The Crush will have nine back with varsity experience. They graduated seven seniors last spring, four section place winners, including one state champion! They were 5-16 overall in duals. They will have a young team, but if they add to their numbers, stay healthy, and make progress, they could make a challenge.

Their returning wrestlers include:

Kanye Doering (10th) 6th Sec/20-22

Ethan Brott (12th) 15-10

Parker Orth (12th) 4-5

Andrew Rafals (12th) 4-4

Michael Bueckers (12th) 3-8

Gage Winn (10th) 3-19

Vaughan Hennek (10th) 3-19

Matt Morales (12th) 3-19

Graduates:

Sutton Kenning 1st Sec/State Champ/ 41-1

Noah Neumann 3rd Sec/35-14

Jack Hamak 3rd Sec/32-9

Tanney Hugg 4th Sec/32-17

Noah Orth 18-17

Grady Doering 15-29

Connor Frederickson 11-26

BRAINERD WARRIORS

Head Coach: Andrew Pickar

The Warriors have sixteen back with experience, including ten section place winners; they had five state qualifiers. They were 20-6 overall in duals and 7-1 in the CLC! Look for the Warriors if they continue to improve through the course of the season to make a strong challenge for Section 8AAA honors.

Their returning wrestlers include:

Type Faber (12th) 2nd Sec/43-10/AC

William Dircks (11th) 2nd Sec/38-9/AC

Crewe Dahlheimer (12th) 3rd Sec/35-13/AC

Jackson Berhow (12th) 2nd Sec/32-14/AC

Ben Rodriquez (12th) 1st Sec/30-7/AC

Nico Young (12th) 5th Sec/24-17

Jake Rodriquez (11th) 1st Sec/18-14

Cole Berhow (10th) 22-8/AC

Levi Becker (11th) 14-25

Henry Norman (9th) 6th Sec/10-13

Jaxon Dahlheier (9th) 4th Sec/8-13

Mason Hruby (11th) 4-12

Kyler DeRosier (11th) 4-24

Jackson Loreno (11th) 3-4

Graduates:

Easton Dircks 1st Sec/2nd State/46-10/AC

Lukas Lind 3rd Sec/37-16/AC

Nolan Jukish 17-5

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BEMIDJI LUMBERJACKS

Head Coach: Gregory Skerik

The Lumberjacks will have twenty returning with experience, including seven section place winners and two state qualifiers. They were 13-12 overall in duals last season! They did graduate four seniors; three were section place winners, and two were state medal winners. With all the experience returning, they should make a strong challenge for a top four spot in Section 8AAA.

Their returning wrestlers include:

Oscar Hanks (11th) 2nd Sec/4th State/47-3

Nehemiah Schwinghammer 12th 2nd Sec/3rd State/ 38-6

Jeremy Lind (12th) 3rd Sec/31-14

Sam Schoneck (11th) 6th Sec/28-11

Easton Trepeiner (9th) 3rd Sec/25-14

Keaton Glynn (10th) 21-11

Carter Rinehart (12th) 17-24

Tanner Littler (12th) 15-23

Isaac McMartin (10th) 6th Sec/11-6

Zach Gabriel (10th) 6th Sec/5-11

Joseph Kirby (8th) 4th Sec/7-4

Owen Bieber (11th) 9-8

Landon Peterson (9th) 8-20

Gabe Zwack (10th) 5-11

Aiden Stangle (11th) 4-2

Casey Sisneros (12th) 5-5 (injured)

Blake Fuller (10th) 4-2

Rylan Olson (12th) 2-3

Graduates:

Gabriel Morin 1st Sec/4th State/48-6

Nick Strand 1st Sec/3rd State/52-3

Lukas Lind 3rd Sec/36-14

Greg Graff 3-16

WILLMAR CARDINALS

Head Coach: Ed Oehlers

The Cardinals will have fourteen back with a great deal of experience, including nine section place winners. They had three state qualifiers, and all earned state tournament medals. They had two graduates last spring; both were section place winners, and one earned a state tournament medal. Look for the Cardinals to make a strong challenge for a top four spot in Section 8AAA.

Their returning wrestlers include:

Landen Kassel (10th) 1st Sec/6th State/34-12

Caiden Kassel (12th) 2nd Sec/4th State/21-9

Lawson Anez (12th) 2nd Sec/6th State/34-12

Logan Fagerlie (12th) 4th Sec/25-19

Chase Hyatt (12th) 6th Sec/23-18

Levi Swanson (12th) 5th Sec/22-18

Wyatt Cruze (12th) 4th Sec/12-24

Isaac Caylea (12th) 6th Sec/13-12

Easton Cruze (10th) 3rd Sec/10-16

Caleb Krunze (10th 8-14

Henry Kallevig (12th) 1-11

Derek Hyatt (12th) 1-11

Israel Carranza (11th) 1-2

Henry Bustos (11th) 1-1

Graduates:

Cavin Carlson 1st Sec/5th State/43-6

Cameron Champagne 3rd Sec/29-13

MONTICELLO MAGIC

Head Coach: Vincent Dietz

The Magic will have fourteen back with experience, including five that earned section medals. They were 12-14 overall in duals and 5-3 in the conference. They did graduate six seniors last spring, including six section place winners, two state qualifiers, and one state champion. If they add numbers to returning wrestlers and stay healthy, they could challenge for a top four spot in Section 6AA!

Their returning wrestlers include:

Eddie Fischer (11th) 5th Sec/16-18

Dennis A. Ferrett (10th) 3rd Sec/14-20

Myles Stachowski (11th) 6th Sec/12-23

Kode Lovell (11th) 12-8

Anthony Wilson (10th) 12-23

Jaron Swanson (11th) 5th Sec/10-6

Sebastian Schuab (11th) 4th Sec/14-20

Mason Beck (11th) 4-8

Phoebe Morris (8th) 4-3

Santiago Silva-Vargas (11th) 3-11

Austin Vaith (10th) 3-5

Arthur Grantz (10th) 2-6

Will Brisson (9th) 1-5

Graduates:

Garrett Bauer 1st Sec/State Champ/35-3

Peyton Ruzicka 3rd Sec/35-9

Nick Friedricks 5th Sec/31-11

Ethan Fischer 2nd Sec/30-9

Will Kuhn 3rd Sec/28-11

Keegan Elfstrom 5th Sec/30-9

ELK RIVER ELKS

Head Coach: Paul Nelson

The Elks will have seven returning with a great deal of experience, including six section medal winners, of which four were state qualifiers. They had one state medal winner; they were 18-7 overall in duals last season. They did graduate five seniors; all were section Place winners, and two were state qualifiers. Look for the Elks to make a challenge for a possible top four spot in Section 7AAA.

Their returning wrestlers included:

Walker Gaulrapp (12th) 1st Sec/3rd State/41-8/AC

Mason Freeman (12th) 2nd Sec/41-12/AC

Brayden Hawes (12th) 2nd Sec/36-13

Talon Doering (12th) 3rd Sec/36-5/AC

Aiden Tribon (9th) 2nd Sec/27-13

Jacob Hartl (12th) 23-15/AC

Finley Hilyar (11th) 3rd Sec/19-22

Logan Hopkins (12th) 15-21

Andre Ringwelski (10th) 5-9

Carson Ebner (12th) 4-19

Aidan Olson (12th) 5-9

Graduates:

Lars Nelson 1st Sec/36-12

Dylan Peters 5th Sec/28-20

Ian Lessard 2nd Sec/22-3

William Johnson 3rd Sec/22-25

Wyatt Lease 6th Sec/4-5

ST. MICHAEL SAINTS

Co-Head Coaches: Josh Joriman/Zach Zanders

The Saints will have seven place winners returning, including seven section champions. Five state medal winners, including four state champions. They were 29-0 overall in duals, 6-0 in Conference duals, and State Dual champions. Look for the Saints to make a strong challenge to earn a section championship and a strong challenge for state tournament honors. They did graduate six seniors last spring, including five state qualifiers; they earned three state tournament medals.

Their returning wrestlers include:

Jackson Thorn (11th) 1st Sec/1st State/44-5/AC

Landon Thoennes (12th) 1st Sec/1st State//49-2/AC

Grant Bergeron (12th) 1st Sec/2nd State/43-3/AC

Brody Bergeron (12th) 1st Sec/1st State/41-5

Landon Robideau (11th) 1st Sec/1st State/51-0/AC

Henrik Sperlanza (11th) 1st Sec/25-13/AC

Phil Harris (10th) 1st Sec/40-11/AC

Tyson Neuman (11th) 16-7

Nolan Seman (10th) 9-2

Tucker McLennan (8th) 9-3

Dominic Pardi (12th) 8-5

Ryde Refoland (9th) 6-9

Graduates:

Chase Mills 2nd Sec/4th State/44-6/AC

John Murphy 1st Sec/2nd State/49-1/AC

Joe Scully 2nd Sec/42-8/AC

Eli Schultz 2nd Sec/3rd State/34-8/AC

Gavin Jackson 1st Sec/24-12/AC

Roman Drew 4th Sec/12-11

Roman Herron 10-9

Payton Preston 5-9

CAMBRIDGE-ISANTI BLUE JACKETS

Head Coach: Neil Jennissen

They will have nine back with experience, including five section medal winners. They were 20-11 overall in duals and 7-1 in the conference; they did struggle with a number of injuries throughout the season. If they are still healthy and continue to improve, they could possibly challenge for a top four spot in Section 7AAA. They did graduate five seniors last spring, including four section place winners, of which two were state qualifiers. They did have one earn a state tournament medal.

Their returning wrestlers include:

Brady Huntley (12th) 3rd Sec/30-7

Brady Huntley (12th) 3rd Sec/30-7

Grant Oliver (12th) 3rd Sec/28-15/AC

Grady Jennissen (12th) 3rd Sec/24-14/AC

Bryce Huntley (12th) 4th Sec/22-21

Ashlyn Bondeson (10th) 21-5

Taste Trester (10th) 8-17

Hans Momet (10th) 8-19

Joseph Shue (10th 6th Sec/8-12

Graduates:

Brock Brown 2nd Sec/43-10/AC/AC

Wyatt Wald 1st Sec/6th Stat/ 43-10/AC

Griffin Kostecka 6th Sec/32-12/AC

Shawn Henderson 3rd Sec/20-17/AC

Blaise Wentworth 18-15

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