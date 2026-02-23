GRANITE CITY SPORTS SECTION WRESTLING

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons had a very good Section 6AA tournament; they qualified seven to the state tournament. Hunter Wilhelmi (160/39-6) earned the section championship. Wyatt Wall (139/39-8), William Gutormson (189/41-7), Teddy Rasmussen (172/33-13), Jacob Desmaris (145/27-15), Hayden Ramsdell (121/25-7) and Seth Ramsdell (127/23-5) all punched their tickets to the individual state tournament, as they all earned second. Wyatt Britz (152) and Dominic Rudnitski (215) both earned third place, Noah Brunn (133) and Messiah Vizenor (285) both earned fifth place.

PIERZ PIONEERS

The Pioneers had all thirteen earn section medals, including seven state qualifiers. Easton Stangl-McCann (107/32-13), Rylan Gruber (121/42-6), Link Toops (145/41-6), and Jayden Zajac (172/43-4) all earned championships. Gauge Johnson (127/31-12), Carter Young (139/44-6), and Henry Hoffman (285/34-14) all earned second place to punch their tickets to the individual state tournament. Hunter Przybilla (152), Brayden Melby (160), Brecken Andres (189), and Brad Tanner (215) all earned third-place medals. Levi Poser (114) earned fourth, and Grady Young (133) took fifth place.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs earned twelve medals, including six state qualifiers, Bennett Kajawa (139/42-2), Levi Thompson (145/45-4), and Aiden Golley (215/35-15), all earned championships. Harper Hamacher (107/ 36-5), Tyler Hall (152/12-7), and Brayden Boots (160/27-11) all earned second-place medals. Jacob Williams (127) and Rylan Kujawa (139) both earned third place, and Odin Duncombe (114), Keaton Colford (121), and Gus Baldry (189) all earned fifth place, and Grady Muellner (172) took sixth place.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans earned eleven medals, including three state qualifiers. Trey Kramer (107/45-1) and Carter Kremer (121/39-9) both earned championships, and Cooper Notch (215/34-7) earned second place to punch their tickets to the state tournament. Connor Faber (114), Kameron Moscho (139), Sawyer Minnerath (172), and Zane Bitker (189) all earned third-place medals. Mason Molitor (133) and Mason Moscho (127) both earned fourth place, Talen Kubesh (152) earned fifth place, and Carson Alvarado-Kong (160) took sixth place.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers earned twelve medals, including five state qualifiers, Ivan Petrich (215/32-1) earned the championship and Axel Postervick (145/25-9), Noah Cameron (160/25-2), Kobi Cameron (160/18-4) and Chaz Gwost (189/22-9) all earned place to punch their ticket to the state tournament. Ethan Brinkman (107), Caiden Anez (114), Sam Strack (121), and Landon Lashinski (285) all earned third place. Lucas Schief (139) earned fourth place, and Alex Waltman (127) took sixth place.

ANNANDALE/MAPLE LAKE LIGHTNING

The Lightning earned four medals, three of which were state qualifiers. Adam Klatt (285) and Brayden Fobbe (127/ 29-6) earned championships, and Cassen Brumm (133/23-2) earned second place. AJ Bogtski (152) took sixth place.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm earned four medals, including two state qualifiers, Jack Barz (172/38-3) and Carter Pesta (152/30-10), who both won championships. Isaac Thiele (189) earned fourth place, and Bryce Ness (133) took sixth place.

SARTELL SABRES

The Sabres earned twelve medals, including two state qualifiers, Jayce Gruber (114/41-4) and Jake McGrew (121/17-19). Noah Bartkowicz (107), Barrett LeBlanc (145), and Peyton Allen (285) all earned third place. Michael Hamak (160) and Noah Hoadley (189) both earned fourth place, Bodyn Molitor (127) and Carter Allen (215) both earned fifth place. Tyler Plumski (152) and Michel Kala (172) both took sixth place.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush had six medal winners, one state qualifier, Sutton Kenning (215/37-1). Jack Hamak (133) and Noah Newman (189) both earned third place. Tanner Hugg (172) earned fourth place, Kayne Doering (107) and Vaughn Hennek (114) both took sixth.

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs earned ten medals, including three state qualifiers, Tyson Meagher (107/44-2), Jamison Meagher (121/42-6), both earned championships, and Nolan Roberg (114/35-12) earned second place. Brayden Kierstead-Hahn (133/36-13) and Daniel Flint (189) both earned third place, Devon Schmidt (139) and Brice Messer (285) both earned fourth place. Sam Brick (215) and Alex Weber (152) both earned fifth, and Levi Kerzman (145) took sixth.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers earned twelve medals, including six state qualifiers, Wyatt Pilarski (127/35-8), Masyn Patrick (152/37-1), Simon Boeckman (172//34-2), and Jaxon Bartkowicz (215/38-1), all earned championships. Lane Patrick (139/24-12) and Mason Lichy (285/26-14) both earned second place. Joel Theis (107), Kolton Harren (189/28-7), and Casey Knettel (160) all earned third. Riley Hagerty (114) and Noah Perowitz (145) both earned fourth and Carson Reis (127) earned fifth place.

KIMBALL AREA CUBS

The Cubs earned eleven medals, including four state qualifiers. Mark Schiefelbein (160/37-1) and Garrett Rosenow (215/24-10) both earned championships. Max Schiefelbein (121/25-16) and Keagan Inglett (107) both earned second place. Lance Schiefelbein (114) and Karson Schmidt (133) both earned third and Teddy Fox (152) earned fourth place. Frank Schiefelbein (172) and Teagan VanNurden (139) both earned fifth and Mile Looman (127) and Cody Hendricks (145) both took sixth place.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles' eight medal winners, including three state qualifiers, Nick Becker (285/42-1), earned the championship, and Carson DesMarias (114/33-14) and Ryder Schmidt (160/29-15) both earned second place. Cory Vaquera (189) earned fourth, Cael Stommes (121), Tori Berg (127), and Brody Kramer (215) all earned fifth, and Pearce Anderson (172) took sixth place.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

The Jaguars earned three medals, including one state qualifier, Noah Jensen (114/42-3) earned the championship, Noah DeRoo (139) earned third place, and Jace Mueller (145) earned fifth place.

