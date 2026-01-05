GRANITE CITY SPORTS WRESTLING UPDATE - JANUARY 5th

FOLEY FALCONS

The Falcons earned second place with eleven medal winners with 201 points at the “Tom Keating” Tournament. They had a very good team performance, Hunter Wilhelmi (182), Wyatt Britz (160), Eli Molitor (107), and William Gutormson (189)

earned second place. Parker Kipka (127) and Walker Harris (215) both earned third place. Levi Ruhoff (114) and Simon Brenny (1330 both earned fourth and Messiah Vizenor (285) earned fifth place.

BECKER BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs earned the championship at the Roger “Royals” tournament with 181 points and nine medal winners. Harper Hamacher (107), Jake Williams (127), and Bennet Kujawa (145) all earned championships. Levi Thompson (152) earned fourth place, and Owen Duncombe (114) earned fifth place. Rylan Kujawa (133 and Brayden Boots (172) both took sixth, Aiden Golley (215) took seventh, and Andy Fischer (139) took eighth.

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS

The Flyers earned second place with 183 points at the Cambridge “Blue Jacket” tournament and twelve medal winners. Ivan Petrich (215) earned the championship. Ethan Brinkman (107), Sam Strack (121), Seth Ramsdell (127), Hayden Ramsdell (133), Axel Posterick (145), and Noah Cameron (152) all earned second place. Colby Twardowski (172) earned third place, and Kobi Cameron (160) earned fourth. Chaz Gwost (189) and Lane Harakel (285) both earned fifth place, and Lucas Schleif (139) took sixth place.

PIERZ PIONEERS

The Pioneers went three and three at the Clash Duals: they defeated Hononegah, ILL 41-28, Centennial 38-20, and Perham 40-24. They were defeated by Shakopee 48-22, Evansville, ILL 34-30, and Zumbrota-Mazeppa 31-30. Carter Young went 6-0, and Jalen Zajac and Henry Hoffman both went 5-1. Link Toops 4-1, Grady Young 4-2, Brecken Andres 3-1, Gauge Johnson 3-2, Rylan Gruber 3-3, and Trip Toops 2-2.

ROCORI SPARTANS

The Spartans went 4-1 at the UWWEC (Eau Claire) duals, they defeated White Hall 67-10, Sauk Prairie 52-29, Eau Claire North (64-15), and Ellsworth 45-29. They were defeated by Cambridge-Isanti 39-29. Mason Molitor and Kameron Moscho both went 5-0, and Carson Alvardo-Kona, Sawyer Minnerath, Zander Bitke,r and Cooper Notch all went 4-1. Trey Kraemer went 4-0, Connor Faber and Carter Kremer both went 3-1, Zach Humbert went 3-2, and Jaxon Linn went 2-2.

ANNANDALE-MAPLE LAKE LIGHTNING

The Lightning earned five medal winners for 63 points and seventh place at the Foley “Tom Keating” tournament. Brayden Fobbe (127) earned second place, AJ Bogatski (152) and Robby Halverson (189) both earned fourth place, Carter Pogatshnik (145) earned fifth place, and Evan Buboltz (133) took sixth place.

HOLDINGFORD HUSKERS

The Huskers earned second place with 130 points at the Rumble on the Red with five place winners. Masyn Patrick (152) earned the championship, and Simon Boeckman (172) and Jaxon Bartkowicz (215) both earned second place. Wyatt Pilarski (133) earned fourth place, and Kolton Harren (189) took seventh place

PAYNESVILLE AREA BULLDOGS

The Bulldogs earned the championship with 176 points and nine medal winners at the Norwood Young America tournament. Tyson Meagher (114), Jamison Meagher (121), Roman Roberg (127), and Mason Hansen (152) all earned championships. Adrian Anaya (1070 and Colin Wendlandt (285) both earned second place. Levi Kerzman (139) earned third place, Daniel Flint (172) earned fourth, and Sam Brick (215) took sixth place.

BELGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS

The Jaguars earned fifth place with 106 points and six medal winners at the Jaguar Invitational. Noah Jensen (114) earned the championship, Noah DeRoo (139) and Jace Mueller (145) both earned second place. Aiden Mueller (160) earned third place, Jude Oeltjenbruns (133) earned fifth, and Ethan Spanier (152) took sixth place.

EDEN VALLEY-WATKINS EAGLES

The Eagles earned eighth place with 63.5 points at the BBE Invitational with four place winners. Nick Becker (285) earned the championship, Ryder Schmidt (160) earned fifth place, Cason DeMrais (121) and Torri Berg (127) both took sixth place.

KIMBALL CUBS

The Cubs earned three medals at the Rogers “Royals” tournament. Mark Schiefelbein (160) earned second, Max Schiefelbein (121) took sixth, and Garrett Rosenow (215) took eighth.

ROYALTON-UPSALA ROYALS

The Royals earned fifth place with four medal winners and 77.5 points at the Foley “Tom Keating” tournament. Jake Leners (189) and Jackson Dietman (121) both earned championships. Brayden Leners (285) earned second place, and Ian Ratke (114) took sixth place.

ALBANY HUSKIES

The Huskies earned two medals at the Jackhammer Tournament. Connor Plumski (189) earned the championship, and Bert Schulte (152) took eighth place. They had one medal winner at the Rumble on Red. Connor Plumski (189) earned third place.

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM

The Storm had one medal winner at the Rogers “Royals” Tournament, Bryce Ness (133), who earned fifth place.

ST. CLOUD CRUSH

The Crush earned three medals at the Rogers “Royals” Tournament. Sutton Kenning (215) earned the championship, and Tanner Hugg (172) and Noah Neuman (189) both earned fifth place.

SARTELL SABRES

The Sabres had an awesome team performance with 216.5 points and thirteen medal winners to earn the Mora “Mustang” tournament. Jace Gruber (114), Barrett LeBlanc (145), and Peyton Allen (285) all earned championships. Cael Linn (139), Mike Hamak (160), Noah Headley (189), and Carter Allen (215) all earned second place. Noah Bartkowicz (107) earned third, Rowan Stewart (133) and Ashby Kosuba (172) both earned fourth place. Bodyn Molitor (127) earned fifth place, and Jack McGrew (121) and Blake Swenson (152) both took sixth place.

