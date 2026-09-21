BERTHA (WJON News) -- A man was taken to the hospital after the vehicle he was riding in struck two horses.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 9:20 p.m. on Sunday on Highway 71 near Bertha in Todd County.

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A vehicle driven by 40-year-old Rachel Pietila of Menahga was traveling north on the highway when it struck the horses.

A passenger in the car, 49-year-old Nicholas Hill of Menahga, was taken to Astera Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.