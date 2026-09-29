ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County commissioners have approved a preliminary budget and tax levy for 2027.

Commissioners approved a levy of $108,947,156, which represents an increase of 6.81% on the 2027 county portion of the property tax statement.

The county's tax capacity went up 5.44%, resulting in a tax rate that rose by 1.3%.

The levy means a home with a 2027 estimated market value of $296,000 would see an increase of $72 per year.

The 2027 budget total is $216,247,298.

The adoption of the preliminary budget means it cannot go any higher but could be reduced before the final budget is approved on December 15th.

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