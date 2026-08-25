ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Stearns County will ask the Minnesota Department of Transportation to conduct a speed study on County Road 75 in St. Augusta.

County commissioners approved the measure after residents and businesses along that corridor shared concerns about traffic speeds.

County Engineer Chris Byrd says the speed limit is 55 miles per hour, but data from the sheriff's office noted that about eight percent of drivers are exceeding 65 miles per hour.

The county will ask MnDOT for an engineering speed study of the road between County Road 7 and Opportunity Drive.

The study will look at several factors, including road type and condition, access points, length of the road, crash history, traffic volume, and sight distances.

Residents would like to see the speed limit lowered, but Byrd says in some instances, study results actually led to MnDOT raising the speed limit.

Once the formal request is made to MnDOT, it will take several months before the study results are delivered to the county.

Stearns County Engineering Office Stearns County Engineering Office

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