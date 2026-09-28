BUFFALO (WJON News) -- The Buffalo police department has released more information about a deadly plane crash that happened on Sunday afternoon.

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At about 4:10 p.m. on Sunday, Buffalo Fire and Police Departments responded to a report of a plane crash at the Buffalo Municipal Airport.

There were two men in the aircraft. Thirty-nine-year-old Mikael Rovala of Kalispell, Montana, died at the scene. Forty-year-old Aaron Johnson of Gillette, Wyoming, was taken from the scene in critical condition.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) are investigating the crash. The Buffalo Municipal Airport remains closed while the investigation continues.