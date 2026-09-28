UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices fell in slightly more than half of the states over the last week, with the Great Lakes region seeing the largest declines after a major refinery successfully restarted. Gas Buddy says diesel in the Great Lakes should also begin easing. With oil holding below $100 per barrel, many Americans may see modest declines ahead for gasoline and slight drops for diesel.

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Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 7.0 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.32 per gallon. The national average price of gasoline has fallen 1.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.42 per gallon. The national price of diesel has decreased 4.1 cents compared to a week ago and stands at $6.44 per gallon.