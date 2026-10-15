ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud Technical & Community College says 99 percent of its 2025 graduates are in the workforce.

The 99 percent rate is the highest of all universities and colleges in the Minnesota State system.

All institutions in Minnesota State survey students within one year after graduation to determine if they have found a job or are pursuing something else. Graduates have the option to choose if they have attained a job in their field, are still looking for work, or have attained a job not in their field. Each institution must achieve at least an 85 percent response rate.

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SCTCC's Career Services office has reworked the long-time Job Fair to provide a better experience for students and employers. Career Connections are offered throughout the academic year to bring together job opportunities in the area and future graduates who will be entering the job market.

SCTCC's placement percentage rate has been in the highs 90s for many years.