Pickup Truck And Semi Collide Near Bertha On Highway 71 Wednesday Evening
BERTHA (WJON News) -- A pickup driver was hurt in a collision with a semi in Todd County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 71 near Bertha.
The pickup driven by 44-year-old Josh Prather of Bertha was going west on County Road 24 when it collided with the semi going north on Highway 71. Prather was taken to Astera Health-Wadena with non-life-threatening injuries.
The semi driver, 48-year-old Maksym Semeniuk of Eagan was not hurt.
Todd County Sheriff's Office, Bertha First Responders, and Bertha Fire assisted at the scene.
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