BERTHA (WJON News) -- A pickup driver was hurt in a collision with a semi in Todd County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 71 near Bertha.

The pickup driven by 44-year-old Josh Prather of Bertha was going west on County Road 24 when it collided with the semi going north on Highway 71. Prather was taken to Astera Health-Wadena with non-life-threatening injuries.

The semi driver, 48-year-old Maksym Semeniuk of Eagan was not hurt.

Todd County Sheriff's Office, Bertha First Responders, and Bertha Fire assisted at the scene.