ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Faith in Housing is hosting another Central Minnesota Summit on Homelessness. It will be held on Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud.

One objective of the summit is to learn about progress in addressing homelessness in the area.

Pastor John Gabrielson says faith leaders have met weekly for a few years. They also meet monthly with the greater community leaders. He says going from a temporary church shelter program to increasing bed space at the Place of Hope has been a big step in the right direction.

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He says they are now focused on helping residents move into the new Avivo shelter.

Getting folks who are going to be moving out of the Lincoln Center and are eligible and accepted to move into Avivo have the help they need to transport their possessions.

Faith in Housing also wants to help people who are living on the streets get connected with one of the local shelters before winter.

Gabrielson says the goal is to get people into a shelter and on a path to permanent housing.

All of the shelters want to help people move forward to be able to respect and honor the boundaries that come with living in permanent housing, whether that's being able to maintain homeownership or a rental.

The objectives of the summit include getting information about homelessness and the missions and plans of the shelters in Central Minnesota and ways to support them. Also, to discuss the actions needed to move toward a community in which the unsheltered are supported.

All of us here in St. Cloud, no matter where we work, no matter how we came to St. Cloud, no matter what we have or may not have, we're all children of one God and we all have a debt of care and a duty of care to each other.

Gabrielson says participants will hear from representatives from CentraCare, Central Minnesota Housing Partnership, BCI Construction, St. Cloud Area School District, and the Central Minnesota Council on Aging. They'll share perspectives on the impact of homelessness across healthcare, business, senior services, and education.

The summit is free and open to anyone interested in the topic. Registration is requested but not required. Register here. Or email or call Angie Trulson at Director@unityofcm.org or 320-309-4495.