Three Injured In Highway 10 Crash Near Elk River Wednesday Evening
ELK RIVER (WJON News) -- Three people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Sherburne County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday on Highway 10 in Elk River.
One vehicle was turning left onto south Highway 101 while a second vehicle was going east on Highway 10, when they collided.
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Thirty-six-year-old Denae Bailey of Redwood Falls was taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Also, 32-year-old Igor Nemshon of Elk River and his passenger, a three-year-old girl from Elk River, were both taken to Mercy Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Elk River Police, Fire and Ambulance assisted at the scene.
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