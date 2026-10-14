MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Four area schools will take part in an annual program to strengthen theater education. St. Cloud Tech, St. John's Prep, Sartell-St. Stephen, and Little Falls High Schools will all participate in the Hennepin Arts Spotlight Education Program.

High School Theater Thrives In Area Schools Through Hennepin Arts Partnership

The program provides almost 8,000 students with professional feedback, theater education, and a chance to develop critical skills onstage and behind the scenes. Students will strengthen their skills through workshops, production assessments, and other learning experiences throughout the year.

Hennepin Arts Vice President of Arts Education and Partnerships Koehnen Sweeney says they are reaching students in every corner of Minnesota and changing lives through the arts:

"Through Spotlight Education, young people are finding their voice, building confidence, discovering a sense of belonging and developing skills that will help them succeed in school, in their careers, and throughout their lives. We're proud that this work is reaching thousands of students in communities across our state."

Student Theater Programs Strengthen Confidence And Skills

The program culminates with the Spotlight Showcase on June 14th and 15th, which brings over 1,200 students together at the historic State Theatre to celebrate high school theater. The four area schools are among 107 schools across the state taking part in the Spotlight Education Program.

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