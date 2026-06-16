Experience The Wild Humor Of The Basement Yard Live

Experience The Wild Humor Of The Basement Yard Live

Hennepin Arts

MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two podcast stars are taking their show on the road and bringing it to Minnesota. The Basement Yard Live will light up the State Theatre in Minneapolis with laughter on September 24th.

The Basement Yard is a popular podcast hosted by Joe Santagato and Frank Alvarez. The show has had a strong following since 2010 and delighted viewers with its spontaneous and off-the-cuff content.

Santagato rose to fame on shows like MTV's Guy Court.

Some of the show's skits include "Is Jenny from the Block?" "We're Tryna Get Slimed," "Joe's No Good  Really Bad," and more. The humor is unpredictable and continually varied, and the tour has taken them to cities across the country.

The show is partly funded by a Minnesota State Arts Board Supporting Grant.

The duo will bring their heated debates, hot takes, and funny crowd participation to the State Theatre. Tickets for The Basement Yard Live go on sale at 11:00 a.m. on Friday.

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