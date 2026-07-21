MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum, Colonel Mustard and the rest of the classic board game gang will come to life this fall. Clue Live On Stage brings mystery mayhem to the historic Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis from October 9th to the 11th.

Carrie Fisher was originally cast to play Miss Scarlett in the 1985 film.

Clue Live On Stage is a murder mystery adapted from both the 1985 cult classic movie and the Hasbro board game. The classic characters are all brought together at Boddy Manor for a night they will never forget and a whodunit that will leave the audience in stitches and trying to solve the crime.

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The Clue franchise first came to fame in 1949 with the release of "Cluedo," the board game by UK publisher Waddingtons. Parker Brothers dropped the "do" when it licensed the game for the United States later that year. The game has sold over 200 million copies worldwide.

The film originally had 4 different endings, but one was scrapped during production.

The 1985 movie originally didn't fare well in theaters despite the star-studded cast that includes Tim Curry, Madeline Kahn, Martin Mull, Lesley Ann Warren, and more. The film originally only made $14.6 million but cost around $15 million to make.

Tickets for the show go on sale at HennepinArts.org at 10:00 a.m. on July 31st.

Hennepin Arts Hennepin Arts

Hennepin Arts Hennepin Arts

Hennepin Arts Hennepin Arts

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