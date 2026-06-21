MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A popular Broadway show will be hitting a Minnesota stage this fall. Mamma Mia! will jump-start the Broadway on Hennepin series at the Orpheum Theatre in Minneapolis from September 15th to the 20th.

Mamma Mia! has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages.

The 25th Anniversary production of Mamma Mia! made its return to Broadway last year for a limited run at the Winter Garden Theatre, where it got its start. The show also had a record-setting 14-year run on Broadway and toured from 2000 to 2017 with four different touring companies.

Mamma Mia! has grossed over $7 billion at the box office.

It inspired the blockbuster smash starring Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, and Amanda Seyfried as well. The 2018 follow-up, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again is the most successful live musical movie sequel of all time.

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Mamma Mia! is written by Catherine Johnson and directed by Phyllida Lloyd with choreography by Anthony Van Laast. Tickets for the show go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

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