MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A major change is coming for the Hennepin Theatre District in downtown Minneapolis. Hennepin Arts will be transforming its 900 Hennepin Building into an extension of the historic Orpheum Theatre.

It is the first major renovation in the organization's long-term plan for the Hennepin Theatre District. The almost $6 million project will expand the Orpheum Theatre and add twenty new lobby-level restrooms, a new Lexus Lounge for eligible donors, expanded gathering spaces, premium amenities, and improved circulation throughout the building.

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Hennepin Arts says it is the first step in a broader initiative to strengthen the District through investment, preservation, programming, and collaborative partnerships. The non-profit says the overall plan is designed to create a stronger, more connected corridor where historic theaters, businesses, restaurants, public art, and gathering spaces work together to create a one-of-a-kind destination.

Interim President and Chief Operating Officer Andrea Mokros says the Hennepin Theatre District has always been one of Minneapolis' greatest cultural assets:

"This movement reflects our belief that arts and culture will continue to play a leading role in the future of downtown. By improving the way people experience our theaters today, we're laying the foundation for an even more vibrant district tomorrow."

Over half a million people visit the organization's historic venues every year, which include the Orpheum, State, Pantages, and Dudley Riggs Theatres.

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