MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- You can take a jump to the left and do the Time Warp again on Thursday. The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour will invade the State Theatre in Minneapolis with three of the original Stars. Barry Bostwick, Patricia Quinn, and Nell Campbell are celebrating the longest-running theatrical release in film history.

Barry Bostwick starred as Brad Majors in the movie and says celebrating the film is still a lot of fun:

"We try to set up the party atmosphere, and then the audience takes over as they always have since the 70s. They have their prop bags, they have their call backs, they have a costume contest that usually is very well attended and very creative, and we do a meet and greet beforehand."

He says the movie means so much to people, and it has been great to see them create a new interactive form of entertainment with tossing toast, toilet paper, playing cards, and more at the show.

Bostwick says the moniker of the film is " Don't Dream It Be It ":

"That's what we are out there trying to tell people to don't stop dreaming it and don't stop being it whatever it is. It could be something that has to do with their social life, or their family life, or their sexual life, or whatever, but we present to them, I think, a sort of kaleidoscope of fun."

Bostwick says Rocky Horror is just like a big rock concert on film, and it is the music and the message of the film that keeps people coming back.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular takes place at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, and there are still tickets available. You can listen to our entire conversation with Barry Bostwick about the Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular below.

Paul Habstritt, WJON Paul Habstritt, WJON

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