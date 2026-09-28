When are you Most Contagious? Sartell’s Dr. Smith Explains

Back to school and cooler weather often times leads to more illnesses in the community. To talk about that and when parents should bring their kids in and when they shouldn't, I was joined on WJON's Health Matters by Dr. David Smith from Zarminali Pediatrics.

Fevers

Having a fever is a sign that you are experiencing an illness of some sort. Dr. Smith says you don't get brain damage from fevers and fevers often times don't start at the same time of the illness. Bringing a child in to a doctor because of a fever isn't necessary unless a baby under a month is dealing with one. Another concern is a rare condition children can have that includes red bumps. Dr. Smith says this can be a sign meningococcal meningitis.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell

Treatment of Fevers

Upper respiratory illnesses often include a fever. Dr. Smith says a fever with upper respiratory illnesses are part of a virus. He says if a child is dealing with a secondary fever this could be enough of a concern that parents should bring their children in for a visit with a doctor. Dr. Smith says anything above 100.4 degrees is considered a fever. He says treating a fever isn't always necessary. He says if the child appears to be acting normal, no treatment is necessary. Dr. Smith explains, if that is not the case, use Tylenol, or Ibuprofen to help bring down the fevers.

When are you most contagious?

Dr. Smith says having a fever doesn't make a person more contagious. He says viruses don't differentiate whether you have a fever or not in regards to contagiousness. Dr. Smith says often times a person is the most contagious a day or two before you start to show symptoms. He says the best way to avoid getting upper respiratory viruses is by not touching your face. Dr. Smith says GI bugs come from bacteria on your hands and then you put your fingers in your mouth. He suggests washing your hands often and cleaning off commonly used surfaces are other good preventable methods to avoid illness.

Learn more about Zarminili Pediatrics.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Dr. David Smith, click below.