Back to School Health Checklist for Kids/Parents

Back to School items are everywhere in local stores and the calendar says we're in August. Many college students will be heading back to school in the next couple of weeks with kindergarten - 12th graders soon to follow. Pediatrician Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics joined me on WJON to highlight some key things to remember when heading back to school.

Get our free mobile app

Vaccination milestones prior to kindergarten include the measles, mumps, and rubella shot according to Smith. He says there are some cases of measles in the state right now, which makes this shot even more important. Others recommended prior to kindergarten include polio, diphtheria, pertussis, and chicken pox. Dr. Smith the previously mentioned vaccines are often done in a combination. The next milestone is around 10 years old when kids are recommended to get a tetanus/pertussis booster, which is one vaccine together. Smith says the conversation about the HPV vaccine starts around 10 years old but he acknowledges how this has become controversial since HPV is spread through sexual contact. There are two meningitis vaccines with the first one required for 7th graders. He says the meningitis vaccine is the newest requirement.

Fall sports practices being soon in the area. Dr. Smith has some recommendations for athletes to stay healthy. He suggests easing into the season to minimize sudden strain on the body. Smith says the two common issues they see include Osgood-Schlatter disease where the tendon that attaches to the fibula has a bump on it. This causes soreness when jumping up and down. The other common concern is soreness to where the Achilles tendon attaches. Smith suggests stretching and to go into the season prepared not going from 0 to 60 the first week of practice.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Dr. David Smith, it is available below.