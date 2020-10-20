Health Matters; Could Be A Mild Flu Season [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I was joined by Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics. He says more people are getting the flu shot and lots of people are taking precautions with masks and social distancing which should lead to a mild flu season. Dr. Smith says he still expects a flu season in Central Minnesota but many a less impactful one. Listen to our 4-part conversation below.

Dr. Smith says they have had some young people with Covid-19 symptoms at Sartell Pediatrics and whose people ended up testing positive for the virus. He says one the challenges they are dealing with is that Covid-19 symptoms can present as similar to the symptoms of colds and/or the flu.

Dr. Smith says he is seeing more and more cases of Covid-19 in this community. He says their symptoms vary from severe to mild and it is still unclear why the virus shows up differently in different people. Dr. Smith says it is always a good idea to stay home when you are sick regardless of what the illness is, wash your hands often, don't touch your face and minimize contact with those not in your own family.