ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- A new project looks to transform an entrance to a Minnesota sports facility. Grand Casino Arena, the Minnesota Wild, and SeatGeek are looking for artists for its first-ever fan-created exterior mural project.

The selected artist will get to create an original large-scale mural that will be on display on the exterior brick wall overlooking Rice Park by Gate 3. The arena has never before featured an exterior mural through a public art submission project.

What does the mural mean for the venue?

Grand Casino Arena Vice President and General Manager Kelly McGrath says the project is about more than creating a mural; it's about creating a shared expression of what the arena means to Minnesota:

"For the first time, we're inviting artists from across Saint Paul, the Twin Cities, and the entire state to help tell that story. Every game, concert, comedy show, and community event brings people together here, and we're excited to see how artists capture that energy and connection."

The submitted design should celebrate Minnesota culture while showcasing Grand Casino as a sports, live music, entertainment, and shared-experiences destination. The artist selected will receive $10,000, along with fabrication and installation costs covered. Applications will be accepted through October 23rd.

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