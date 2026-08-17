ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Fans will be "Burnin' Up" to get tickets to a new show coming to Minnesota. The Jonas Brothers will hit the stage at Grand Casino Arena on November 2nd. The show is part of the trio's "Burning Up" tour.

It has been a big few weeks for the Jonas Brothers.

The announcement comes on the heels of the band being picked to play halftime at the NFL's first-ever game in Australia and the debut of "Camp Rock 3" on the Disney Channel starring the brothers. The Jonas Brothers are also teaming up with PopUp Bagels for a limited edition Burning Up Schmear, which is a hot pepper parmesan cream cheese that will launch nationwide this week.

Get our free mobile app

The Jonas Brothers are one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, having sold over 20 million albums, 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, and three consecutive number one debuts on the Billboard 200. They also recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Tickets go on sale for the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.

Beach Boys At The Ledge Amphitheater, 2024 The Beach Boys brought their Endless Summer Gold Tour to The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park in 2024 and brought John Stamos with them for the sold-out show. It was the 2nd time the group played at The Ledge. Check out these pictures of the concert. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt

Little River Band at the Ledge Amphitheater, 2026. The Little River Band came to the St. Cloud area for the third time in 2026 when they headlined the Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park for their "Happy Anniversary" Tour. Gallery Credit: Paul Habstritt