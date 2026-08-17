Jonas Brothers Bring Burning Up Tour To Grand Casino Arena In November
ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Fans will be "Burnin' Up" to get tickets to a new show coming to Minnesota. The Jonas Brothers will hit the stage at Grand Casino Arena on November 2nd. The show is part of the trio's "Burning Up" tour.
It has been a big few weeks for the Jonas Brothers.
The announcement comes on the heels of the band being picked to play halftime at the NFL's first-ever game in Australia and the debut of "Camp Rock 3" on the Disney Channel starring the brothers. The Jonas Brothers are also teaming up with PopUp Bagels for a limited edition Burning Up Schmear, which is a hot pepper parmesan cream cheese that will launch nationwide this week.
The Jonas Brothers are one of the most successful groups of the 21st century, having sold over 20 million albums, 26 Billboard Hot 100 hits, and three consecutive number one debuts on the Billboard 200. They also recently received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Tickets go on sale for the general public at 10:00 a.m. on Friday.
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