Dream Job Alert, Hormel Hiring Peanutters To Tour Country In Famous Vehicle
AUSTIN (WJON News) -- College students have a chance to go nuts and get paid for it this summer. Hormel Foods is taking applications for its 2027 class of Peanutters, the folks who get to take the iconic Nut Mobile across the country. The job includes a salary, full benefits, and travel stipends.
What do you do, and what skills do I need to apply?
Peanutters travel the United States, showing up at sporting events, festivals, community events, and college campuses. Hormel is seeking college graduates who are confident communicators, strong storytellers, and savvy social content creators.
Planters Brand Marketing Director Patrick Horbas says Peanutters have an incredible opportunity to take the brand on the road:
"They get to travel, meet people from all over, experience some unique events, and make connections along the way. It's a chance to step outside their everyday routine, have some fun, and be part of something that's unlike any other job."
Potential Peanutters need to submit a resume and short video showing what they would bring to the team.
Hormel says they will gain valuable real-world experience in marketing, public relations, communications, and content creating all while make life long memories. Last year the Peanutters covered 41 states and met over 160,000 people during their travels.
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