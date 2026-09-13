AUSTIN, MN (WJON News) -- Vikings fans can now get a new and unusual treat when they attend home games. Hormel Foods has teamed up with the Minnesota Vikings to bring the Spam Dog to U.S. Bank Stadium as the official stadium dog for the 2026-2027 season.

The SKOL Crusher Spam Dog will kick off the themed menu item. The Vikings-inspired dog is topped with hot honey mustard, purple slaw, and crispy potato sticks. The SKOL Crusher is the first in a season-long menu of SPAM Dogs that will include a Hawaiian-inspired item and limited-time varieties taking their inspiration from visiting teams.

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Hormel Foods Corporation Hormel Foods Corporation

Vice President of Stadium Operations J.P. Paul says their goal is to make the fan experience as memorable as possible, and partnering with a fellow Minnesota brand helps them do that:

"From offering the SPAM Dog in the stadium to the pregame tailgate activation, we're excited to give fans something uniquely Minnesotan to enjoy throughout the season."

Fans will be able to visit the SPAM Tailgate in the Commons outside U.S. Bank Stadium before home games starting on October 4th. The tailgate experience will feature SPAM Dog samples, prizes, and games before kickoff. The Skol Crusher and other speciality SPAM Dog creations can be found in section 341 and other locations throughout the stadium.

Hormel Foods Corporation Hormel Foods Corporation

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Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL Native Minnesotans who played for their home state Vikings in the NFL, and Central Minnesotans who played in the NFL. Gallery Credit: Minnesota Vikings and Getty Images