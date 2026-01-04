A largely disappointing season winds down on Sunday for the Minnesota Vikings with the final game against Green Bay. The year started off with high hopes from JJ McCarthy taking over the reins at QB, to the bringing home of Minnesota native Adam Thielen in the trade with Carolina.

Months later, McCarthy has missed almost half the season (7 games) with injuries, Thielen is now a Pittsburgh Steeler, and Minnesota looks to finish on a high note with a 9-8 record and five straight wins. It will now become another long winter for waiting for next year for Vikings fans and wondering if that elusive Super Bowl will ever come.

With Thielen moving on, and probably retiring at the end of the season, it seems appropriate to look at other Minnesota natives who played for their hometown purple, and some Central Minnesotans like Tech's Brevyn Spann-Ford, who are making a run at, or made an NFL career.

While Thielen may be the best-known native Minnesotan to play for the Vikings, there have been others, and although the Vikings have not won a Super Bowl, some lucky Central Minnesotans have won Super Bowls with other teams or gotten to play in the big game.

How many Minnesotans have played for the Vikings or in the NFL?

Check out the Gallery below of Minnesotans who played for the Vikings and some area players who have played in the NFL with the Vikings or on other teams. If you know any others who should be added to the list, email us here.

Minnesotans who played for the Vikings/in NFL Native Minnesotans who played for their home state Vikings in the NFL, and Central Minnesotans who played in the NFL.

