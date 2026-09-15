Hormel Foods Adds Spicy Sweet Kick To SPAM
AUSTIN, MN (WJON News) -- Hormel Foods is continuing to turn up the heat in 2026. If the new Skol Crusher SPAM Dog at U.S. Bank Stadium was not enough to satisfy your craving for new SPAM, the Austin, MN, company has now launched SPAM Hot Honey.
READ MORE: Spam Dog Debuts As Vikings’ Signature Stadium Food This Season
The new flavor brings a sweet-and-spicy twist to the iconic canned meat. Hormel's SPAM Brand Manager Stephanie Swift says the new flavor taps into one of today's fastest-growing flavor trends and gives longtime SPAM fans and new audiences another reason to reach for SPAM on their grocer's shelf.
SPAM Hot Honey joins the lineup of over 10 permanent flavors in the SPAM lineup, along with the likes of Korean BBQ, Teriyaki, Tocino, and Hickory Smoke.
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