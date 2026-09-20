RICE (WJON News) -- A woman was hurt in a rollover near Rice.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 6:30 p.m. on Highway 10 in Watab Township.

Twenty-one-year-old Devyn Vierra of Lake Elmo was heading west on Highway 10 when the vehicle rolled and came to a rest in the ditch.

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Vierra was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.