Three-vehicle Collision Closes Highway 22 In Munson Township Saturday Morning

Three-vehicle Collision Closes Highway 22 In Munson Township Saturday Morning

Lee Voss - WJON

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when three vehicles collided in Stearns County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 11:00 a.m. in Munson Township near Cold Spring.

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All three vehicles were traveling north on Highway 22 when they collided.

A passenger in one of the vehicles, 82-year-old Jacquelyn Randleman of Bloomington, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.

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