Three-vehicle Collision Closes Highway 22 In Munson Township Saturday Morning
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- One person was hurt when three vehicles collided in Stearns County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Saturday at about 11:00 a.m. in Munson Township near Cold Spring.
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All three vehicles were traveling north on Highway 22 when they collided.
A passenger in one of the vehicles, 82-year-old Jacquelyn Randleman of Bloomington, was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No one else was hurt.
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