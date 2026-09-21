UNDATED (WJON News) -- Average gasoline prices rose in virtually every state over the last week, with 45 states seeing increases of more than three cents per gallon.

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Diesel rose in every state, with five states seeing increases exceeding 50 cents per gallon. GasBuddy says continued strikes on Russian oil refineries are still tightening global diesel supply. Any broader directional change will depend heavily on overseas developments, and with new Houthi attacks and fresh U.S.-Iran escalations, the outlook remains uncertain.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 16.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.39 a gallon. The national average price of gasoline has risen 18.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.44.

The national average price of diesel has increased 30.7 cents per gallon compared to a week ago and stands at $6.40 per gallon.