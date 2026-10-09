SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The Benton County Historical Society and Museum will be temporarily closing while it completes some new exhibit spaces.

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The closure will start on Monday, October 19th and last until December 6th.

The second level of the building in Sauk Rapids has been completely renovated. Executive Director Lacey Fontaine says they have four new exhibits coming.

One is going to be a dedicated military space to honor the veterans of Benton County. We're also going to have a children's room to display children's clothing and toys throughout Benton County history.

Another room will be dedicated to the 1886 cyclone.

With a very special piece in there that we're super excited about. And the last room is going to be a decades room. We're going to start with the founding of Benton County and all the settler history and indigenous history we have of the area. Then, every couple of years it will rotate to a new decade.

Their goal is to have the four exhibits ready to welcome the public in time for the Sauk Rapids Jingle & Mingle.

They say they will continue to accommodate research requests during the closure. You can still contact the Benton County Historical Society by email at bentonhistorykeeper@gmail.com.