Two Vehicle Collision On Highway 10 Near Motley Sends One To Hospital
MOTLEY (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Morrison County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. on Monday near Motley.
A pickup was going east on Highway 10, attempting to turn left onto Highway 210, when it collided with a vehicle going west on Highway 10.
The pickup driver, 76-year-old Randon Steinkopf of Verndale, was not hurt. The driver of the other vehicle, 19-year-old Nathan Tax of Pierz, was taken to Lakewood Hospital in Staples with non-life-threatening injuries.
Get our free mobile app
The State Patrol was assisted by the Motley Police Department and Staples Ambulance.
These Photos of '80s Office Life Will Take You Back
Miss it or not, life in the ’80s office was buzzing with machines, shoulder pads, and face-to-face drama long before email and smartphones — do these photos take you back?
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz