MOTLEY (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 10 in Morrison County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 8:00 a.m. on Monday near Motley.

A pickup was going east on Highway 10, attempting to turn left onto Highway 210, when it collided with a vehicle going west on Highway 10.

The pickup driver, 76-year-old Randon Steinkopf of Verndale, was not hurt. The driver of the other vehicle, 19-year-old Nathan Tax of Pierz, was taken to Lakewood Hospital in Staples with non-life-threatening injuries.

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The State Patrol was assisted by the Motley Police Department and Staples Ambulance.