ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud's four ward seats are all up for election this year. In Ward 3, the incumbent is Hudda Ibrahim. She had an unsuccessful run for city council in 2024 but then was appointed to the seat by the council after Jake Anderson was elected Mayor.

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She says she has a lot of priorities for the city.

My top priorities are safe neighborhoods and reliable infrastructure. We know St. Cloud has an aging infrastructure that needs our attention. Advocating for more jobs, we've lost Electrolux, Fingerhut, you name it, so I am advocating for not only businesses to stay, but to bring more jobs to St. Cloud.

A couple of her other priorities are affordable housing and transparency in city government.

She says she enjoyed interacting with the residents, listening to their concerns, and addressing their issues. She says she's also hearing a lot of positive feedback from constituents.

I have heard so many great things while door-knocking in Ward 3, where residents will say we have Munsinger Gardens, which is beautiful, that they go and enjoy. They have a community where they feel they can go out and feel safe. Going downtown and shopping.

Ibrahim has lived in the St. Cloud area for over 20 years. She has taught at the St. Cloud Technical & Community College for over 10 years.

She is being challenged by Luke Christian. We'll hear from him in other newscasts throughout the day.