ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The Public Safety Foundation Serving Central Minnesota has announced the recipients of the 2026 Shields & Stars Public Safety Awards, recognizing excellence, courage, and commitment across the region’s public safety community.

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Awardees will be honored at the annual Shields & Stars Celebration.

Firefighter of the Year – Amy Inglett, Kimball Fire & Rescue Department.

Public Safety Officer of the Year – Sergeant Katie Dusing, Benton County Sheriff’s Office.

EMS Provider of the Year – Steve Stang, CentraCare EMS (Paynesville, Long Prairie, Benson).

Public Safety Team of the Year – Stearns County Jail Coordinated Care Team.

Pillar of Public Safety Award – Lifetime Achievement Honoree: Mark Pappenfus, Foley Fire Department.

Pillar of Public Safety Award – Lifetime Achievement Honoree: Shawn Vierzba, Saint John’s University Life Safety Services.

Public Safety Partner Recognition – Coach Sean Holmes, St. Cloud State University.

Public Safety Partner Recognition – Rotary Club of St. Cloud.

Recognition of Additional Nominees: The Public Safety Foundation also recognizes the outstanding individuals and teams nominated for their service this year, including: Jacob Galvin, Sauk Rapids Police Department; Sean Hayes, Fire Prevention Division; Sgt. Tad Hoeschen, St. Cloud Police Department; Nigel Masters, Glacial Ridge EMS / Albany Fire Department / Melrose Ambulance; Chief Corey Nellis, Avon Police Department; Joe Strack, Randall Fire Department; and Carrie Wensmann, Upsala EMS; along with the team nominees St. Cloud Fire Department Honor Guard and Watkins Ambulance & Rescue.

The Public Safety Foundation supports fire, law enforcement, EMS, and community safety initiatives across the region. Established in 2015, the Foundation strengthens Central Minnesota communities by recognizing excellence, supporting innovative programs, and enhancing collaboration across the public safety network.