UPDATE: Due to some technical issues, people were not able to enter the Huge Holiday Game Haul Codes on Saturday, November 14th. We are currently addressing the issue and hope to have it fixed on Monday. People will be able to enter the codes from the 14th until the end of the day on Monday because of the issue. We apologize for any inconvenience.

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The Christmas holiday is fast approaching, and you have tons of shopping to do for gifts, parties to attend, children's functions to go to, and so much more. AM1240 and 95.3FM WJON want to lighten the load and provide you with a fun-filled holiday.

WJON Gives Away A Holiday Haul Of Board And Card Games

WJON wants to get you in the spirit just in time for Christmas with our Huge Holiday Game Haul. We are giving away over $350 in board/table top and card games to one lucky winner. All you have to do is listen for code words on Saturday mornings and Wednesdays during the News at Noon Show.

The Huge Holiday Game Haul includes popular game titles like Quacks, Flip 7, and Villainous-Unstoppable. The Haul also has some hot new titles like Cascadia-Alpine Lakes, Assemble, Forage, Word Wipe, and more. 16 games in all, a close to $400 value.

You can give a different game to everyone on your list, donate them to Toys for Tots, or keep the entire haul for yourself.

Code Words On Saturday Mornings Lead To A Pile Of Games

Listen every Saturday and Wednesday from November 14th through December 19th for code words. We will give out one code word on Saturdays at 8:20 during Table Talk and the Woods Garden Show, and another code word at 10:20 during Minnesota Matters. Plus, a bonus code word on Wednesdays during the News at Noon's Weekender segment with Paul Habstritt.

All you have to do is listen for the code words and then enter them into the WJON Mobile App before the end of each day that the code word is given. We will announce the winner on Wednesday, December 23rd during the News at Noon Weekender segment.

WJON's Huge Holiday Game Haul is brought to you in part by Games By James, Flatout Games, Ravensburger, Alderac Entertainment Group (AEG), and WJON's Table Talk program.

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