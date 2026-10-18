May showers and spring flowers are a long way away, but a popular board game designer's latest creation aims to bring flowers to the table year-round in a puzzly way. Emily Vincent's Perennial is blooming on Kickstarter now and is a strategy game that takes less than an hour.

Board Game Designer Emily Vincent Creates Games For Everyone To Play

Perennial is the latest collaboration between Vincent and Flatout Games. They have teamed up in the past for the hit Knitting Circle. Vincent joined gaming expert William Pankratz from Games By James on Table Talk to discuss Perennial and a couple of other new games she has in the works with her company, Pink Hawk Games.

Vincent says that in Perennial, players are trying to make a prairie garden, and it is in the polyomino family of games. She says the game has a cool new way to build your polyomino garden:

Bunnies, chipmunks, and owls are some of the animals you are trying to make the garden for. The game has a number of ways that let you change up the scoring to keep every play different.

Vincent says it took her a couple of years to get to where the game is now and it started out as something completely different:

In addition to Perennial, Vincent will launch two new games on Kickstarter on Tuesday (October 20th) from her own company, Pink Hawk Games. Board gamers will be able to channel all things cat-related with Good Kitties and Super Chonk.

Emily Vincent Emily Vincent

Good Kitties and Super Chonk Bring Cat-Themed Fun to Pink Hawk Games

Vincent says both games are strategic cat games but play very differently. Good Kitties is a co-op game about cats that are trying to take over the house during the night:

Good Kitties comes with some really fun cat pawns that we lovingly nicknamed "Meeowples" during the show.

Super Chonk is a fast-paced card game that plays in about 15 minutes about cats shoving kibble into their mouths. It is also the first game to be published by Pink Hawk Games that Vincent signed to the company. Super Chonk is designed by Ben Jones.

It was great having Emily Vincent on Table Talk for the second time. She joined us previously to discuss her game Pirates of the High Teas prior to its release. You can hear the entire Table Talk show with Emily Vincent below.

You can catch Table Talk bi-weekly on Saturdays at 8:00 a.m. on WJON to hear more conversations about board gaming. Our next show is on Saturday, October 25th. William Pankratz from Games By James and I will discuss new games hitting stores and some games we think are good for playing at a Halloween party or just during the spooky season.

Emily Vincent Emily Vincent

Emily Vincent Emily Vincent

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