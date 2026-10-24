Halloween is only a week away, and there is still plenty of themed events around St. Cloud to enjoy. There is Molitor's Haunted Acres in Sauk Rapids, Harvest of Horror in St. Augusta, Wicked Woods in Royalton, Sartell's Monster Dash, and don't forget about ValleyScare in Shakopee. Plus, it is pretty much impossible not to find a Trunk or Treat event near you.

Table Talk Recommends Spooky Tabletop Games For Halloween Parties And Events

But what if you are hosting a Halloween gathering and looking for something fun to do beyond the traditional bobbing for apples, pumpkin bowling, or ghost storytelling? Table Talk decided to offer up some Halloween themed board/table top games on Saturday that would be perfect for your get-together.

Our resident gaming expert, William Pankratz from Games By James, started us off by offering up a new game at their stores, Fury of Dracula. He says Fury of Dracula is a great one-versus-many game:

Pankratz says it is the fifth and newest and shiniest edition of the game with a fairly easy set of rules.

We discussed a slew of Halloween-themed games with all sorts of different mechanics. Another game that ends up being a one-versus-many is Betrayal at House on the Hill. It has been around for a while. We spoke about the original version and a themed spinoff that everyone knows:

Pankratz was pretty confident there would be no Scrappy Doo sightings in the themed version of Betrayal at House on the Hill.

We also made a big announcement for Table Talk during the show for the upcoming holiday season of our Huge Holiday Game Haul contest. The first code word will drop during our show on November 14th (we mistakenly said the 16th during he show). You can get the details by listening to the full broadcast below.

WJON's Table Talk can be heard at 8:00 a.m. every other Saturday opposite the Woods Garden Show. Due to a scheduling conflict, the next Table Talk will be on Saturday, November 14th, when Conor McGoey of Inside Up Games will join us to talk about their latest title hitting Kickstarter.

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